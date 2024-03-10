IPOs this week: 8 new issues and 9 new listings to keep primary market busy
The upcoming week, investors will have the opportunity to subscribe to two mainboard IPOs, namely Popular Vehicles and Krystal Integrated. Additionally, six SME IPOs will also be open for subscription, including Pratham EPC and Signoria Creation.
The coming week is all set to remain super busy for primary market enthusiasts, with eight initial public offerings (IPOs) scheduled to open for subscription, including two mainboard issues. Additionally, nine new shares are also poised to make their highly anticipated debuts on Dalal Street.
