IPOs this week: 8 new issues and 9 new listings to keep primary market busy

The coming week is all set to remain super busy for primary market enthusiasts, with eight initial public offerings (IPOs) scheduled to open for subscription, including two mainboard issues. Additionally, nine new shares are also poised to make their highly anticipated debuts on Dalal Street.

Last week, the primary market saw JG Chemicals Ltd, RK Swamy Ltd, Mukka Proteins, Sona Machinery and VR Infraspace IPOs open for bidding.

The upcoming week, investors will have the opportunity to subscribe to two mainboard IPOs, namely Popular Vehicles and Krystal Integrated. Additionally, six SME IPOs will also be open for subscription, including Pratham EPC and Signoria Creation.

Here's a list of new IPOs which will open for subscription next week -

Popular Vehicles & Services IPO

Popular Vehicles & Services IPO opens for subscription on March 12, 2024 and closes on March 14, 2024. It is a book built issue of ₹601.55 crores and is a combination of fresh issue of 0.85 crore shares aggregating to ₹250.00 crores and offer for sale of 1.19 crore shares aggregating to ₹351.55 crores.

Popular Vehicles & Services IPO price band is set at ₹280 to ₹295 per share. ICICI Securities Limited, Nuvama Wealth Management Limited and Centrum Capital Limited are the book running lead managers of the Popular Vehicles & Services IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO

Krystal Integrated Services IPO opens for subscription on March 14, 2024 and closes on March 18, 2024. The IPO is a book built issue and comprises of fresh issue of ₹175 crore and offer for sale of 0.18 crore shares.

The price band for Krystal Integrated Services IPO are yet to be announced. Inga Ventures Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Pratham EPC Projects IPO

Pratham EPC Projects IPO opens for subscription on March 11, 2024 and closes on March 13, 2024. It is a book built issue of ₹36 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 48 lakh shares.

Pratham EPC Projects IPO price band is set at ₹71 to ₹75 per share. Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Pratham EPC Projects IPO is Spread X Securities.

Royal Sense IPO

Royal Sense IPO opens for subscription on March 12, 2024 and closes on March 14, 2024. The SME IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹9.86 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 14.5 lakh shares.

Royal Sense IPO price is ₹68 per share. Expert Global Consultants Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the Royal Sense IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Signoria Creation IPO

Signoria Creation IPO opens for subscription on March 12, 2024 and closes on March 14, 2024. The SME is a book built issue of ₹9.28 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 14.28 lakh shares.

Signoria Creation IPO price band is set at ₹61 to ₹65 per share. Holani Consultants Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the Signoria Creation IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Signoria Creation IPO is Holani Consultants.

AVP Infracon IPO

AVP Infracon IPO opens for subscription on March 13, 2024 and closes on March 15, 2024. It is a book built issue of ₹52.34 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 69.79 lakh shares.

AVP Infracon IPO price band is set at ₹71 to ₹75 per share. Share India Capital Services Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the AVP Infracon IPO, while Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for AVP Infracon IPO is Share India Securities.

Enfuse Solutions IPO

Enfuse Solutions IPO opens for subscription on March 15, 2024 and closes on March 19, 2024. It is a book built issue of 23.38 lakh shares and is entirely a fresh issue of 23.38 lakh shares.

The price band for the Enfuse Solutions IPO are yet to be announced. Hem Securities Limited is the book running lead manager of the Enfuse Solutions IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

KP Green Engineering IPO

KP Green Engineering IPO opens for subscription on March 15, 2024 and closes on March 19, 2024. The SME IPO is a book built issue of ₹189.50 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 131.6 lakh shares.

KP Green Engineering IPO price band is set at ₹137 to ₹144 per share. Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the KP Green Engineering IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for KP Green Engineering IPO is Spread X Securities.

New Listings next week -

Gopal Snacks IPO - The allotment for the Gopal Namkeen IPO is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. The IPO will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, March 14, 2024.

JG Chemicals IPO - The allotment for the JG Chemicals IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, March 11, 2024. The IPO will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

R K SWAMY IPO - The allotment for the IPO was finalized on Thursday, March 7, 2024. R K SWAMY IPO will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Pune E-Stock Broking IPO - The allotment for the Pune E-Stock Broking IPO is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. The IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Friday, March 15, 2024.

Shree Karni Fabcom IPO - The allotment for the Shree Karni Fabcom IPO is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. The IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO - The allotment for the Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. The IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Sona Machinery IPO - The allotment for the Sona Machinery IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, March 11, 2024. The IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

V R Infraspace IPO - The allotment for V R Infraspace IPO was finalized on Thursday, March 7, 2024. The IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Bharat Highways InvIT - The allotment for Bharat Highways InvIT was finalized on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The IPO will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

