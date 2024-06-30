IPOs This Week: Emcure Pharma IPO to Ambey Laboratories IPO; 3 new issues, 11 listings to keep primary market buzzing

  • IPO Next Week: Some companies are opening for subscription including Emcure Pharma IPO, while several others are getting listed on the stock exchanges in the coming week.

Nikita Prasad
First Published01:08 PM IST
IPOs Next Week: 3 new issues are opening for bidding this week. Photo: iStock
IPOs Next Week: 3 new issues are opening for bidding this week. Photo: iStock

IPOs Next Week: The primary market witnessed some major listings in both main board and small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) segments in June, which kept investors engaged with subscriptions and listings. Moving on, the first week of July sees strong market buzz - similarly packed with new listings and initial public offering (IPO) issues, that are available for subscription.

‘’The primary market is gearing up for another stellar period as three companies launch their initial public offerings (IPOs) to raise approximately 2,208 crore this week. With political stability restored, stock markets are once again on the rise, and the Nifty and Sensex indices have hit record highs,'' said Mahavir Lunawat, Managing Director, Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd, a mid-market investment bank. 

Among the ongoing issues, Nephro Care India IPO will close for bidding on July 2. Let's take a look at some of the companies that are opening for subscription this week, along with the ones that are getting listed on the bourses.

