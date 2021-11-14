Two IPOs coming this week. Key things to know

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

As the IPO frenzy continues with back-to-back initial share sales in the past few weeks, two companies - Go Fashion (India) Ltd, which owns women's wear brand Go Colors, and Tarsons Products will launch their initial public offerings (IPOs) this week on the same day on Wednesday, November 17. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IPOs this week -

IPOs this week -

Go Fashion: Go Fashion (India) Ltd, which owns women's wear brand Go Colors, on Friday said it has fixed a price band of ₹655-690 a share for its ₹1,014 crore initial public offering (IPO). The three-day initial share-sale will open for public subscription on November 17 and conclude on November 22. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹125 crore and an offer for sale of up to 12,878,389 equity shares by promoter and existing shareholders. The company is engaged in the development, design, sourcing, marketing and retailing a range of women's bottom-wear products under the brand, 'Go Colors'.

Tarsons Products: Leading life sciences company Tarsons Products, whose initial public offering (IPO) will open on November 15 and conclude on November 17, has fixed a price band of ₹635-662 a share for its ₹1,024-crore initial share-sale.

