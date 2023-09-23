IPOs Next Week: JSW Infra IPO to Arabian Petroleum IPO; 16 new issues, 8 listings to keep primary market buzzing5 min read 23 Sep 2023, 06:53 PM IST
IPO Next Week: Several companies are opening for subscription including JSW Infrastructure IPO, while few others are getting listed on the stock exchanges in the coming week.
IPOs Next Week: The primary market witnessed some major listings in both main board and small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) segments last month, which kept investors engaged with subscriptions and listings. Moving on, the last week of September sees strong market buzz - similarly packed with new listings and initial public offering (IPO) issues, that are available for subscription.
