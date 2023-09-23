IPOs Next Week: The primary market witnessed some major listings in both main board and small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) segments last month, which kept investors engaged with subscriptions and listings. Moving on, the last week of September sees strong market buzz - similarly packed with new listings and initial public offering (IPO) issues, that are available for subscription. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last week, three mainboard IPOs - Jupiter Life Line Hospitals, EMS Limited and R R Kabel listed raising a total of ₹3,154 crore.

‘’While remaining unfazed by global downward trends, India has notched the top position in world rankings in terms of initial public offerings (IPOs). The IPO graph of India at the global level has witnessed a steady growth trajectory. For instance, it was 6 per cent in 2021, 11 per cent in 2022, and now stands at 13 per cent year-to-date in 2023,'' said Mahavir Lunawat, Managing Director, Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd, a mid-market investment bank. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘’A push provided by foreign institutional investors, consistent corporate growth, and steady monsoon predictions are some of the factors that have led to buoyancy in the market,'' added Lunawat

In the upcoming week, the focus shifts on Signature Global Ltd, Sai Silks Ltd and Manoj Vaibhav Gems Jewellers, all aiming to gather over ₹2,200 crore from investors.

Among the ongoing issues, Vaibhav Jewellers IPO closes on September 26 from the mainboard segment. From the SME segment, Hi-Green Carbon IPO, Mangalam Alloys IPO, and Marco Cables & Conductors IPO close on September 25, while Organic Recycling Systems IPO closes on September 26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Let's take a look at some of the companies that are opening for subscription this week, along with few that are getting listed on the bourses.

JSW Infrastructure IPO The mainboard issue opens on September 25 and closes on September 27. The JSW Group's IPO aims to raise ₹2,800 crore from its initial offer, which will be 100 per cent fresh in nature. It is a book built issue and the company has fixed the price band at ₹113 to ₹119 per equity share.

Updater Services IPO Chennai-based Integrated facilities management, Updater Services IPO opens for subscription on Monday, September 25, and closes on Wednesday, September 27. Updater Services IPO is a book built issue of ₹640 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 1.33 crore shares aggregating to ₹400 crore and offer for sale of 0.8 crore share aggregating to ₹240.00 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Valiant Laboratories IPOThe mainboard IPO of the paracetamol manufacturer opens for subscription on September 27 and closes on October 3. Valiant Laboratories IPO is a book built issue of ₹152.46 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 1.09 crore shares. Valiant Laboratories IPO price band is set at ₹133 to ₹140 per equity share.Digikore Studios IPOThe SME IPO of the visual effects studio opens for subscription on September 25 and closes on September 27. Digikore Studios IPO is a book built issue of ₹30.48 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 12.61 lakh shares aggregating to ₹21.56 crore and offer for sale of 5.22 lakh shares aggregating to ₹8.92 crore.

Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPOThe SME IPO opens for subscription on September 25 and closes on September 27. Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO is a book built issue of ₹45.16 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 46.56 lakh shares.

Inspire Films IPOThe SME IPO opens for subscription on September 25 and closes on September 27. Inspire Films IPO is a book built issue of ₹21.23 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 35.98 lakh shares.Newjaisa Technologies IPOThe SME IPO opens for subscription on September 25 and closes on September 27. Newjaisa Technologies IPO is a book built issue of ₹39.93 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 84.96 lakh shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Arabian Petroleum IPOThe SME IPO opens for subscription on September 25 and closes on September 27. Arabian Petroleum IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹20.24 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 28.92 lakh shares.

Sunita Tools IPOThe SME IPO opens for subscription on September 26 and closes on September 29. Sunita Tools IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹22.04 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 13.2 lakh shares aggregating to ₹19.14 crore and offer for sale of 2 lakh shares aggregating to ₹2.90 crore.

Goyal Salt IPOThe SME IPO opens for subscription on September 26 and closes on September 29. Goyal Salt IPO is a book built issue of ₹18.63 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 49.02 lakh shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

City Crops Agro IPOThe SME IPO opens for subscription on September 26 and closes on September 29. City Crops Agro IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹15.00 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 60 lakh shares.

Kontor Space IPOThe SME IPO opens for subscription on September 27 and closes on September 29. Kontor Space IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹15.62 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 16.8 lakh shares.

E Factor Experiences IPOThe SME IPO opens for subscription on September 27 and closes on October 3. E Factor Experiences IPO is a book built issue of ₹25.92 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 34.56 lakh shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vinyas Innovative Technologies IPOThe SME IPO opens for subscription on September 27 and closes on October 3. Vinyas Innovative Technologies IPO is a book built issue of 33.13 lakh shares. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 33.13 lakh shares.

Canarys Automations IPOThe SME IPO opens for subscription on September 27 and closes on October 3. Canarys Automations IPO is a book built issue of ₹47.03 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 151.72 lakh shares.

Vishnusurya Projects and Infra IPOThe SME IPO opens for subscription on September 29 and closes on October 4. Vishnusurya Projects and Infra IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹50.00 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 73.53 lakh shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

