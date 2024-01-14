IPOs Next Week: The primary market witnessed some major listings in both main board and small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) segments last month, which kept investors engaged with subscriptions and listings. Moving on, the second week of January sees strong market buzz - similarly packed with new listings and initial public offering (IPO) issues, that are available for subscription.

In the primary market during the period 6-13 January, the mainboard IPO of Jyoti CNC opened to raise ₹1,000 crore. ‘’The IPO frenzy of the past few months has not stopped. Big names are flocking to the market, attracting the attention of business enthusiasts,'' said Mahavir Lunawat, Managing Director, Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd, a mid-market investment bank.

‘’IPOs in recent times have transcended mere financial transactions, grabbing the attention of people across all age sections and is no longer confined to just seasoned investors,'' added Lunawat.

Among the ongoing issues, New Swan Multitech IPO and Australian Premium Solar (India) IPO from the SME segment will close for subscription on January 15. Shree Marutinandan Tubes IPO will close for bidding on January 16.

Let's take a look at some of the companies that are opening for subscription this week, along with few that are getting listed on the bourses.

Medi Assist Healthcare IPO:

The mainboard issue opens for bidding on January 15 and closes on January 17. Medi Assist Healthcare IPO is a book built issue of ₹1,171.58 crore. The issue is entirely an offer for sale of 2.8 crore shares.

EPACK Durable IPO:

The mainboard issue opens for bidding on January 19 and closes on January 23. EPACK Durable IPO is a book built issue. The issue comprises of fresh issue of ₹400.00 crore and offer for sale of 1.31 crore shares.

Maxposure IPO:

The SME IPO opens for subscription on January 15 and closes on January 17, 2024. Maxposure IPO is a book built issue of ₹20.26 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 61.4 lakh shares.

Konstelec Engineers IPO:

The SME IPO opens for subscription on January 19 and closes on January 22, 2024. Konstelec Engineers IPO is a book built issue of ₹28.70 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 41 lakh shares.

Addictive Learning Technology Limited IPO (Lawsikho IPO):

The SME IPO opens for subscription on January 19 and closes on January 23, 2024. Lawsikho IPO is a book built issue of ₹60.16 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 41.37 lakh shares aggregating to ₹57.92 crore and offer for sale of 1.6 lakh shares aggregating to ₹2.24 crore.

New Listings:

IBL Finance: Shares of the SME IPO will debut on NSE SME on January 16. On January 18, shares of

New Swan Multitech: Shares of the SME IPO will get listed on BSE SME on January 18.

Australian Premium Solar (India): Shares of the SME IPO will get listed on NSE SME on January 18.

Shree Marutinandan Tubes: Shares of the SME IPO will debut on BSE SME on January 19.

