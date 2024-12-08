IPOs this week: The primary market is set to remain active next week, with five companies preparing to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs). Ranging from fintechs to supermarket chains, these IPOs are expected to collectively raise over ₹19,000 crore, reflecting strong investor interest across diverse sectors.

Here are the five upcoming IPOs next week:

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Vishal Mega Mart IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, December 11, and close on Friday, December 13. The mainboard IPO will list on BSE and NSE with a tentative listing date as on December 18.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO price band is set at ₹74 to ₹78 per share and the IPO lot size is 190 shares. Vishal Mega Mart is a hypermarket chain and plans to raise ₹8,000 crore from the book-built issue which is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 102.56 crore equity shares.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, ICICI Securities, Intensive Fiscal Services, Jefferies India, JP Morgan India and Morgan Stanley India Company are the book running lead managers of the Vishal Mega Mart IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹20 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Vishal Mega Mart shares are trading higher by ₹20 at ₹98 apiece, or at a premium of 26% to the issue price of ₹78 per share.

Mobikwik IPO Fintech company One Mobikwik Systems will also launch its IPO on December 11 to raise ₹572 crore from the primary market. Mobikwik IPO will remain open for subscription till December 13. The equity shares of Mobikwik will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Mobikwik IPO price band is set at ₹265 to ₹279 per share and the public issue is entirely a fresh issue of 2.05 crore equity shares. The IPO lot size is 53 shares.

The fintech company proposes to utilise the net issue proceeds towards funding growth in the financial services and payment services businesses, investment in data, ML, AI, product and technology, capital expenditure for the payment devices business and general corporate purposes.

SBI Capital Markets and Dam Capital Advisors Ltd are the book running lead managers of the Mobikwik IPO, while Link Intime India is the IPO registrar.

Mobikwik IPO GMP today is ₹120 per share. This indicates Mobikwik shares are trading at ₹399 apiece in the grey market, a premium of 43.01% to the IPO price of ₹279 per share.

Sai Life Sciences IPO Sai Life Sciences Ltd is the third company to launch its IPO on December 11. Sai Life Sciences IPO is a mainboard IPO which will also close on December 13.

Sai Life Sciences IPO price band is ₹522 to ₹549 per share and the IPO lot size is 27 shares. The company aims to raise ₹3,042.62 crore from the book-built issue which is a combination of fresh issue of 1.73 crore equity shares aggregating to ₹950 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 3.81 crore shares worth ₹2,092.62 crore.

Sai Life Sciences IPO GMP today is ₹21 per share, signalling that the equity shares are trading at ₹571 apiece in the grey market, a premium of 4% to the IPO price of ₹549 per share.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO opens for public subscription on Thursday, December 12, and closes on Tuesday, December 16. The company has not announced the IPO price band yet.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.88 crore equity shares. Hence, the company will not receive any proceeds from the issue.

ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, JM Financial, JP Morgan India and Nomura Financial Advisory And Securities (India) are the book running lead managers of the Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO, while Link Intime India is the IPO registrar.

International Gemmological Institute IPO International Gemmological Institute IPO will open for subscription on Friday, December 13, and close on Wednesday, December 17. The mainboard IPO will be listed on both the stock exchanges - BSE and NSE.

International Gemmological Institute IPO size is ₹4,225 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹1,475 crore and OFS amounting to ₹2,750 crore. The International Gemmological Institute IPO price band is yet to be announced.

Axis Capital, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers of the International Gemmological Institute IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.