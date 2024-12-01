The Indian primary market is set to witness significant market activity related to the public listings of eight initial public offerings (IPOs), including Suraksha Diagnostics, Apex Ecotech, Ganesh Infraworld, and Agarwal Toughened Glass India, etc. The stock market will also witness the opening of one mainboard IPO and two small and medium enterprise (SME) IPOs for public bidding starting Monday, December 2.

The Indian stock market made a strong recovery on Friday, November 29, amid rising geopolitical tensions globally. The domestic indices received strong support from index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, and ICICI Bank, which fueled the indices to finish in the green on the last trading day of November.

The Nifty 50 index closed 0.91 per cent higher on Friday at 24,131.10 points, compared to 23,914.15 points at its previous market closing. Along with Nifty, the BSE Sensex index also closed 0.96 per cent higher at 79,802.79 points, compared to its 79,043.74 points closing level on the previous day.

Despite heightened geopolitical tension, the Indian primary market in the final week of November witnessed a series of public bidding in the SME segment IPOs. A total of seven SME IPOs were subscribed last week and are set to make their Dalal Street debut this week.

Looking ahead, the list of upcoming IPOs next week includes one mainboard IPO and two SME IPOs that aim to raise funds from the public markets in the first week of December.

Here are the upcoming IPOs next week:

Property Share REIT IPO Property Share Investment Trust is a small and medium (SM) real estate investment trust registered with SEBI. The real estate investment trust (REIT) was established in June 2024. The Trust's initial scheme is structured in accordance with the REIT Regulations and has six completely owned SPVs.

The Property Share REIT IPO is a book-built issue of ₹352.91 crores. The company has set a price band of ₹10 lakh to ₹10.5 lakh per unit with a minimum lot size for an application at 1 unit.

The public offer is expected to open on Monday, December 2, and will close for public subscription on Wednesday, December 4. The issue is expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE index on Monday, December 9.

ICICI Securities Limited is the book-runner for the Property Share REIT public issue, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the offer.

Nisus Finance Services IPO Nisus Finance Services Co. Ltd is a financial services firm which focuses on providing transaction advisory services, fund and asset management, private equity, venture debt and capital solutions to its corporate clients. The company is an SME segment firm which is offering a fresh issue of 56.46 lakh shares aggregating to ₹101.62 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 7.01 lakh shares aggregating to ₹12.61 crore.

The company aims to raise ₹114.24 crore from the Indian stock market. The issue is set to open for public bidding on Wednesday, December 4, and close on Friday, December 6. The IPO is expected to be listed on Wednesday, December 11, at the BSE SME index.

The company has set the price band for the public issue at the range of ₹170 to ₹180 per share, with a minimum lot size of 800 shares per lot. Retail investors require a minimum investment of ₹1,44,000, and HNIs require a minimum investment of 2 lots (1,600 shares), amounting to ₹2,88,000.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-runner for the public issue, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar. Spread X Securities is the market maker for the Nisus Finance Services IPO.

Emerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Limited is an SME segment firm that manufactures and supplies various vehicle tyres. The company offers its products under the name Greckster, which are exported to global markets, including the USA, UAE, Russia, and major European Countries like Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, Hungary, Portugal, Italy, Denmark, and Poland, besides the UK.

The product range extends from solid, resilient tyres to press bands, industrial pneumatic tyres, butyl tubes, flaps, and wheel rims.

Emerald Tyre Manufacturers, through a book-built issue, is offering a fresh issue of 49.86 lakh shares aggregating to ₹47.37 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 1.99 lakh shares aggregating to ₹1.89 crore. The company aims to raise ₹49.26 crore from the stock markets.

The public issue is set to open for bidding on Thursday, December 5, and close on Monday, December 9. The issue is expected to be listed on Thursday, December 12, at the NSE SME index.

The company has fixed the price band for the IPO at the range of ₹90 to ₹95 per share, with a minimum lot size of 1,200 shares per lot. Retail investors require a minimum investment of ₹1,14,000, and HNIs require a minimum investment of 2 lots (2,400 shares), amounting to ₹2,28,000.

GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book-runner for the public issue, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar. Giriraj Stock Broking is the market maker for the Emerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO.

IPO Listing Next Week Dalal Street will witness the listing of eight initial public offerings (IPOs) starting Monday, December 2. Rajesh Power Services IPO is set to be listed on the BSE SME index on December 2.

C2C Advanced Systems IPO and Rajputana Biodiesel IPO will be listed at the NSE SME index on Tuesday, December 3.

Abha Power and Steel IPO along with Apex Ecotech is set to be listed at the NSE SME index on Wednesday, December 4.

Apart from these listings, there are three IPOs which will witness their final days of public biding this week. Mainboard IPO like Suraksha Diagnostics is set to be listed on both NSE and BSE, on Friday, December 6.