IPO Buzz: The list of upcoming IPOs next week includes one mainboard company and two SME public issues which aim to raise funds from the domestic stock markets.

The Indian stock market is set to witness significant market activity this week with the listing of Zinka Logistics Solutions, Neelam Linen and Garments, Mangal Compusolution, and Onyx Biotech. Starting Tuesday, November 19, the market will also see the opening of one mainboard IPO and two small and medium enterprise (SME) IPOs for public subscription. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IPO activity in the country hit an all-time high in the calendar year 2024, with the total issue size amounting to ₹1.38 trillion, the highest in ten years. The previous peak was ₹1.31 trillion in 2021.

Mint reported earlier, quoting Yatin Singh, the head of investment banking at Emkay Global, that listing gains and subscription levels seem to be inversely proportional to the size of the IPO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We are seeing a bit of a downside in terms of both HNI (high-net-worth individuals) and retail subscription in recent IPOs," Neha Agarwal, managing director & head of equity capital markets at JM Financial Institutional Securities, told Mint on November 14.

Here are the upcoming IPOs next week: NTPC Green Energy Limited IPO: NTPC Green Energy Limited, a state-owned renewable energy company, is offering shares through a book-built issue comprising a fresh issue of 92.59 crore equity shares, aiming to raise ₹10,000 crore from the public market. The public issue is expected to open for public bidding on Tuesday, November 19 and will close on Friday, November 22.

The mainboard IPO is expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE exchanges on Wednesday, November 27. The state-owned renewable power generation company has set the price band at the range of ₹102 to ₹108 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 per share. The lot size of the IPO is 138 shares per lot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IDBI Capital Market Services Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, IIFL Securities Ltd and Nuvama Wealth Management Limited are the book runners for the public issue, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar.

Lamosaic India Limited IPO: Lamosaic India Limited is a decorative products manufacturing firm offering a fresh issue of 30.6 lakh equity shares through a book-built issue aiming to raise ₹61.2 crore. The IPO is set to open for public bidding on Thursday, November 21 and will close on Tuesday, November 26. The company is expected to be listed on the NSE SME index on Friday, November 29.

The company has set a price band at ₹200 per share, with the minimum lot size for an application at 600 shares per lot. Retail investors need a minimum investment of ₹1,20,000, and the HNIs will be mandated for a minimum of 2 lots amounting to ₹240,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Inventure Merchant Banker Services Pvt Ltd is the book runner for the public issue and Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar, while Svcm Securities is the market maker for the public issue.

C2C Advanced Systems Limited IPO: C2C Advanced Systems Limited is a vertically integrated defence electronics solutions provider in the SME segment. The company is offering a fresh issue of 43.84 lakh shares, aiming to raise ₹99.07 crore from the public markets.

The public issue is set to be open for public subscription on Friday, November 22 and will close on Tuesday, November 26. The company's shares are expected to be listed on the NSE SME index on Friday, November 29. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has set the price band for the public offer at ₹214 to ₹226 per share with a minimum lot size of 600 shares per lot. Retail investors need a minimum investment of ₹1,35,600, and the HNIs will be mandated for a minimum of 2 lots.

Mark Corporate Advisors Private Limited and Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd are the book-running managers, and Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar of the public issue. Spread X Securities is the market maker for the C2C Advanced Systems Limited IPO.

IPO Listing Next Week With many upcoming SME IPOs, Dalal Street will witness the listing of four initial public offerings (IPOs) starting Monday, November 18. Neelam Linen and Garments IPO will be listed on the NSE SME index on Monday, November 18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mangal Compusolution's IPO will be listed on the BSE SME index on Wednesday, November 20, and Onyx Biotec's IPO is set to be listed on the NSE SME index on Thursday, November 21.