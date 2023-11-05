IPOs Next Week: The primary market witnessed some major listings in both main board and small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) segments last month, which kept investors engaged with subscriptions and listings. Moving on, November too sees strong market buzz - similarly packed with new listings and initial public offering (IPO) issues, that are available for subscription. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the primary market last week, mainboard IPO of Cello World, Honasa Consumer and ESAF Small Finance Bank opened to raise ₹4,064 crore.

''In terms of the number of IPOs, India's share in the global pie has increased sharply. In 2021, India's share in the total number of IPOs globally stood at 6 per cent. It surged to 11 per cent in 2022. In the first half of 2023, India's share in the number of global IPO's has rose to 13 per cent,'' said said Mahavir Lunawat, Managing Director, Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd, a mid-market investment bank.

''India's IPO sector is booming with the country emerging as the global leader in the number of public offers this year. The stampede to market is expected to keep going well into 2024 with investors encouraged by strong listing gains and a robust economy. This month alone, there are 14 IPOs slated. So far during 2023 YTD, 39 IPOs hit the street and raised ₹35,131.96 crore,'' added Lunawat

''Next week looks promising, as the focus is on Protean eGov Technologies and ASK Automotive are opening to raise ₹1,324 crore of funds,'' said the analyst.

Among the ongoing issues, ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO, Micropro Software Solutions IPO and Baba Food Processing IPO will close on November 7.

Let's take a look at some of the companies that are opening for subscription this week, along with few that are getting listed on the bourses.

Protean eGov Technologies IPO The mainboard IPO opens for subscription on November 6 and closes on November 8. Protean eGov Technologies IPO is a book built issue of ₹490.33 crores. The issue is entirely an offer for sale of 0.62 crore shares. Protean eGov Technologies IPO price band is set at ₹752 to ₹792 per share.

ASK Automotive IPO The mainboard IPO opens for subscription on November 7 and closes on November 9. ASK Automotive IPO is a book built issue of ₹834.00 crore. The issue comprises of fresh issue of ₹834.00 crore and offer for sale of 2.96 crore shares. ASK Automotive IPO price band is set at ₹268 to ₹282 per share.

Sunrest Lifescience IPO The SME IPO opens for subscription on November 7 and closes on November 9. Sunrest Lifescience IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹10.85 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 12.91 lakh shares. Sunrest Lifescience IPO price is ₹84 per share.

ROX Hi-Tech IPO The SME IPO opens for subscription on November 7 and closes on November 9. ROX Hi-Tech IPO is a book built issue of ₹54.49 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 60.18 lakh shares aggregating to ₹49.95 crore and offer for sale of 5.47 lakh shares aggregating to ₹4.54 crore. ROX Hi-Tech IPO price band is set at ₹80 to ₹83 per share.

New Listings: Cello World: Shares of the mainboard IPO will get listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on November 6.

Honasa Consumer Limited/Mamaearth: Shares of the mainboard IPO will get listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on November 10. The allotment will be finalised on November 7. The refunds will be initiated on November 8 and shares will be credited to demat accounts on November 9.

KK Shah Hospitals: Shares of the SME IPO will get listed on BSE SME on November 8. The refunds will be initiated on November 6 and shares will be credited to demat accounts on November 7.

Maitreya Medicare Limited: Shares of the SME IPO will get listed on NSE SME on November 9. The allotment will be finalised on November 6. The refunds will be initiated on November 7 and shares will be credited to demat accounts on November 8.

Transteel Seating Technologies: Shares of the SME IPO will get listed on NSE SME on November 9. The allotment will be finalised on November 6. The refunds will be initiated on November 7 and shares will be credited to demat accounts on November 8.

Vrundavan Plantation: Shares of the SME IPO will get listed on BSE SME on November 9. The allotment will be finalised on November 6. The refunds will be initiated on November 7 and shares will be credited to demat accounts on November 8.

Mish Designs: Shares of the SME IPO will get listed on BSE SME on November 10. The allotment will be finalised on November 7. The refunds will be initiated on November 8 and shares will be credited to demat accounts on November 9.

SAR Televenture: Shares of the SME IPO will get listed on NSE SME on November 8. The allotment will be finalised on November 6. The refunds will be initiated on November 7 and shares will be credited to demat accounts on November 7.

