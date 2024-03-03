Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  IPOs This Week: RK Swamy IPO to Pune E-Stock Broking IPO: 8 new issues, 7 listings to keep primary market buzzing
Nikita Prasad

IPO Next Week: Several companies are opening for subscription including RK Swamy IPO, while few others are getting listed on the stock exchanges in the coming week.

About 21 IPOs in 2018 so far have raised close to ₹ 28,000 crore through initial share sales. Photo: iStock

IPOs Next Week: The primary market witnessed some major listings in both main board and small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) segments last month, which kept investors engaged with subscriptions and listings. Moving on, the first week of March sees strong market buzz - similarly packed with new listings and initial public offering (IPO) issues, that are available for subscription.

Among the ongoing issues, Mukka Proteins IPO and M.V.K. Agro Food IPO will close for bidding on March 4. Let's take a look at some of the companies that are opening for subscription this week, along with few that are getting listed on the bourses.

Also Read: RK Swamy IPO: Firm mobilises 187 crore from marquee investors in anchor round ahead of issue
 

RK Swamy IPO

The mainboard issue opens for subscription on March 4, 2024 and closes on March 6, 2024. RK Swamy IPO is a book built issue of 423.56 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 0.6 crore shares aggregating to 173.00 crores and offer for sale of 0.87 crore shares aggregating to 250.56 crore. RK Swamy IPO mobilised 187 crore from marquee investors in anchor round ahead of issue.
 

JG Chemicals IPO

The mainboard issue opens for subscription on March 5, 2024 and closes on March 7, 2024. JG Chemicals IPO is a book built issue of 251.19 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 0.75 crore shares aggregating to 165.00 crores and offer for sale of 0.39 crore shares aggregating to 86.19 crore.


Gopal Namkeen IPO

The mainboard issue opens for subscription on March 6, 2024 and closes on March 11, 2024. Gopal Namkeen IPO is a book built issue of 650.00 crore. The issue is entirely an offer for sale of 1.62 crore shares.
 

V R Infraspace IPO

The SME IPO opens for subscription on March 4, 2024 and closes on March 6, 2024. V R Infraspace IPO is a fixed price issue of 20.40 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 24 lakh shares.
 

Sona Machinery IPO

The SME IPO opens for subscription on March 5, 2024 and closes on March 7, 2024. Sona Machinery IPO is a book built issue of 51.82 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 36.24 lakh shares.
 

Shree Karni Fabcom IPO

The SME IPO opens for subscription on March 6, 2024 and closes on March 11, 2024. Shree Karni Fabcom IPO is a book built issue of 42.49 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 18.72 lakh shares.

 

Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO

The SME IPO opens for subscription on March 6, 2024 and closes on March 11, 2024. Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO is a fixed price issue of 5.50 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 10 lakh shares.
 

Pune E-Stock Broking IPO

The SME IPO opens for subscription on March 7, 2024 and closes on March 12, 2024. Pune E-Stock Broking IPO is a book built issue of 38.23 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 46.06 lakh shares.
 

Also Read: Platinum Industries IPO allotment status out. GMP jumps as focus shifts on share listing date
 

New Listings:

Platinum Industries: Shares of the mainboard IPO will debut on stock exchanges BSE, NSE on March 5. The refunds will be initiated on March 4 and shares will be credited to demat accounts on the same day.

Exicom Tele-Systems: Shares of the mainboard IPO will debut on stock exchanges BSE, NSE on March 5. The refunds will be initiated on March 4 and shares will be credited to demat accounts on the same day.

Bharat Highways InvIT: Shares of the mainboard IPO will debut on stock exchanges BSE, NSE on March 6. The allotment will be finalised on March 4. The refunds will be initiated on March 5 and shares will be credited to demat accounts on the same day.

Mukka Proteins: Shares of the mainboard IPO will debut on stock exchanges BSE, NSE on March 7. The allotment will be finalised on March 5. The refunds will be initiated on March 6 and shares will be credited to demat accounts on the same day.

Owais Metal and Mineral Processing: Shares of the SME IPO will debut on NSE SME on March 4.

Purv Flexipack: Shares of the SME IPO will debut on NSE SME on March 5. The refunds will be initiated on March 4 and shares will be credited to demat accounts on the same day.

M.V.K. Agro Food: Shares of the SME IPO will debut on NSE SME on March 7. The allotment will be finalised on March 5. The refunds will be initiated on March 6 and shares will be credited to demat accounts on the same day.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Published: 03 Mar 2024, 05:48 AM IST
