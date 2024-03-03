IPOs Next Week: The primary market witnessed some major listings in both main board and small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) segments last month, which kept investors engaged with subscriptions and listings. Moving on, the first week of March sees strong market buzz - similarly packed with new listings and initial public offering (IPO) issues, that are available for subscription.

Among the ongoing issues, Mukka Proteins IPO and M.V.K. Agro Food IPO will close for bidding on March 4. Let's take a look at some of the companies that are opening for subscription this week, along with few that are getting listed on the bourses.

RK Swamy IPO

The mainboard issue opens for subscription on March 4, 2024 and closes on March 6, 2024. RK Swamy IPO is a book built issue of ₹423.56 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 0.6 crore shares aggregating to ₹173.00 crores and offer for sale of 0.87 crore shares aggregating to ₹250.56 crore. RK Swamy IPO mobilised ₹187 crore from marquee investors in anchor round ahead of issue.



JG Chemicals IPO

The mainboard issue opens for subscription on March 5, 2024 and closes on March 7, 2024. JG Chemicals IPO is a book built issue of ₹251.19 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 0.75 crore shares aggregating to ₹165.00 crores and offer for sale of 0.39 crore shares aggregating to ₹86.19 crore.



Gopal Namkeen IPO

The mainboard issue opens for subscription on March 6, 2024 and closes on March 11, 2024. Gopal Namkeen IPO is a book built issue of ₹650.00 crore. The issue is entirely an offer for sale of 1.62 crore shares.



V R Infraspace IPO

The SME IPO opens for subscription on March 4, 2024 and closes on March 6, 2024. V R Infraspace IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹20.40 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 24 lakh shares.



Sona Machinery IPO

The SME IPO opens for subscription on March 5, 2024 and closes on March 7, 2024. Sona Machinery IPO is a book built issue of ₹51.82 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 36.24 lakh shares.



Shree Karni Fabcom IPO

The SME IPO opens for subscription on March 6, 2024 and closes on March 11, 2024. Shree Karni Fabcom IPO is a book built issue of ₹42.49 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 18.72 lakh shares.

Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO

The SME IPO opens for subscription on March 6, 2024 and closes on March 11, 2024. Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹5.50 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 10 lakh shares.



Pune E-Stock Broking IPO

The SME IPO opens for subscription on March 7, 2024 and closes on March 12, 2024. Pune E-Stock Broking IPO is a book built issue of ₹38.23 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 46.06 lakh shares.



New Listings:

Platinum Industries: Shares of the mainboard IPO will debut on stock exchanges BSE, NSE on March 5. The refunds will be initiated on March 4 and shares will be credited to demat accounts on the same day.

Exicom Tele-Systems: Shares of the mainboard IPO will debut on stock exchanges BSE, NSE on March 5. The refunds will be initiated on March 4 and shares will be credited to demat accounts on the same day.

Bharat Highways InvIT: Shares of the mainboard IPO will debut on stock exchanges BSE, NSE on March 6. The allotment will be finalised on March 4. The refunds will be initiated on March 5 and shares will be credited to demat accounts on the same day.

Mukka Proteins: Shares of the mainboard IPO will debut on stock exchanges BSE, NSE on March 7. The allotment will be finalised on March 5. The refunds will be initiated on March 6 and shares will be credited to demat accounts on the same day.

Owais Metal and Mineral Processing: Shares of the SME IPO will debut on NSE SME on March 4.

Purv Flexipack: Shares of the SME IPO will debut on NSE SME on March 5. The refunds will be initiated on March 4 and shares will be credited to demat accounts on the same day.

M.V.K. Agro Food: Shares of the SME IPO will debut on NSE SME on March 7. The allotment will be finalised on March 5. The refunds will be initiated on March 6 and shares will be credited to demat accounts on the same day.

