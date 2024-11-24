IPO Buzz: The list of upcoming IPOs next week includes six SME segment IPOs along with a few prominent listing on the domestic stock market indices.

India's primary market is poised to witness significant market activity related to the listing of the much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of NTPC Green Energy, Enviro Infra Engineers and two other small and medium enterprises (SME) public issues. Along with this, there will be six other SME IPOs opening this week starting November 25.

The stock market, after falling more than half a per cent on Friday, recovered with gains of more than 2 per cent fueled by index heavyweights like Reliance, Infosys, ICICI Bank and TCS. The Nifty 50 closed 2.39 per cent higher after Friday's trading session at 23,907.25 points, compared to 23,349.90 points at the previous market close.

The BSE Sensex index closed 2.54 per cent higher at 79,117.11 points, compared to 77,155.79 points at the previous market close.

Despite the challenges in the market caused by the Adani stocks driven down due to the US securities regulator allegations, the whole third week of November remained significantly active for the primary markets.

Looking ahead, the list of upcoming IPOs next week includes six SME IPOs that aim to raise funds from the public markets in the last week of November.

Here are the upcoming IPOs next week: Rajesh Power Services Limited IPO Rajesh Power Services Limited, a consultancy firm to state transmission and distribution companies, is an SME segment company offering a fresh issue of 27.9 lakh shares aggregating to ₹93.47 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 20 lakh shares aggregating to ₹67 crore. The IPO, through a book-built issue, is aiming to raise ₹160.47 crore from the stock market.

The public issue is set to open on Monday, November 25 and close on Wednesday, November 27. The shares are expected to be listed on the BSE SME index on Monday, December 2.

The company has set the price band for the issue at ₹319 to ₹335 per share for the shares with a face value of ₹10 per share and a lot size of 400 shares per lot. Retail investors require a minimum investment of ₹1,34,000, and HNIs require a minimum investment of 2 lots (800 shares), amounting to ₹2,68,000.

Isk Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book runner, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. Sunflower Broking is the market maker for the Rajesh Power IPO.

Rajputana Biodiesel Limited IPO Rajputana Biodiesel Limited, a producer and supplier of biofuels and by-products, is offering a fresh issue of 19 lakh shares through a book-built issue aiming to raise ₹24.70 crore from the stock market.

The public issue is set to open on Tuesday, November 26, and close on Thursday, November 28. The shares are expected to be listed on the NSE SME index on Tuesday, December 3.

The company has set a price band for the issue at ₹123 to ₹130 per share with a face value of ₹10 per share and a lot size of 1,000 shares per lot. Retail investors require a minimum investment of ₹1,30,000, and HNIs require a minimum investment of 2 lots (2,000 shares), amounting to ₹2,60,000.

GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book runner, while Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the registrar for the issue. Giriraj Stock Broking is the market maker for the Rajputana Biodiesel IPO.

Abha Power and Steel Limited IPO Abha Power and Steel Limited, a casting and manufacturing iron and steel product firm, is offering a fresh issue of 41.39 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹31.04 crore and an offer-for-sale of 10 lakh shares coming up to ₹7.50 crore. The IPO, through a book-built issue, is aiming to raise ₹38.58 crore from the stock market.

The public issue is set to open for bidding on Wednesday, November 27 and close on Friday, November 29. The shares are expected to be listed on the NSE SME index on Wednesday, December 4.

The company has fixed the price for the IPO at ₹75 per share, with a lot size of 1,600 shares per lot. Retail investors require a minimum investment of ₹1,20,000, and HNIs require a minimum investment of 2 lots (3,200 shares), amounting to ₹2,40,000.

Horizon Management Private Limited is the book-running manager for the public issue, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar. Giriraj Stock Broking is the market maker for the Abha Power and Steel IPO.

Apex Ecotech Limited IPO Apex Ecotech Limited is a water and wastewater treatment firm offering a fresh issue of 34.99 lakh shares, aiming to raise ₹25.54 crore from the Indian stock market.

The public issue will be open for subscription on Wednesday, November 27, and close on Friday, November 29. The shares are estimated to be listed on the NSE SME index on Wednesday, December 4.

The company has fixed the price band for the public issue at the range of ₹71 to ₹73 per share with a lot size of 1,600 shares per lot. Retail investors require a minimum investment of ₹1,16,800, and HNIs require a minimum investment of 2 lots (3,200 shares), amounting to ₹2,33,600.

Share India Capital Services Private Limited is the book-runner for the public issue, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the offer. Share India Securities is the market maker for the Apex Ecotech IPO.

Agarwal Toughened Glass India Limited IPO Agarwal Toughened Glass India Limited is a tempered glass maker offering a fresh issue of 58 lakh shares. The company aims to raise ₹62.64 crore through a book-built public issue.

The public issue will be open for subscription on Thursday, November 28, and close on Monday, December 2. The shares are estimated to be listed on the NSE SME index on Thursday, December 5.

The company has fixed the price band for the IPO at the range of ₹105 to ₹108 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares per lot. Retail investors require a minimum investment of ₹1,29,600, and HNIs require a minimum investment of 2 lots (2,400 shares), amounting to ₹2,59,200.

Cumulative Capital Private Limited is the book-runner for the public issue, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the offer. The market maker for Agarwal Toughened Glass India IPO is Nikunj Stock Brokers.

Ganesh Infraworld Limited IPO Ganesh Infraworld Limited is a construction service provider offering a fresh issue of 118.77 lakh shares through a book-built issue. The company aims to raise ₹98.58 crore from the stock market.

The public issue will be open for subscription on Friday, November 29, and close on Tuesday, December 3. The shares are estimated to be listed on the NSE SME index on Friday, December 6.

The company has fixed the price band for the public issue at the range of ₹78 to ₹83 per share with a lot size of 1,600 shares per lot. Retail investors require a minimum investment of ₹1,32,800, and HNIs require a minimum investment of 2 lots (3,200 shares), amounting to ₹2,65,600.

Vivro Financial Services Private Limited is the book-running manager for the public issue, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the offer. Rikhav Securities is the market maker for the Ganesh Infraworld IPO.

IPO Listing Next Week Dalal Street is poised to witness the listing of four initial public offerings (IPOs) starting Wednesday, November 27. NTPC Green Energy IPO is set to be listed on November 27.