IPOs This Week: The primary market witnessed some major listings in both main board and small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) segments last month, which kept investors engaged with subscriptions and listings. Moving on, the upcoming week sees strong market buzz for September, which is similarly packed with new listings and initial public offering (IPO) issues, that are available for subscription.

Last week, two mainboard IPOs - Rishabh Instruments Limited and Ratnaveer Precision Engineering listed raising a total of ₹655.8 crore.

''The capital market also showed a strong performance, largely supported by domestic capital accumulation. Strong investor confidence can be seen in the secondary market, but it becomes even more evident in IPOs as new and interesting ideas come to the market,'' said Mahavir Lunawat, Managing Director, Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd, a mid-market investment bank.

‘’Next week looks promising, the focus is on RR Kabel, Samhi Hotels, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, and Michael Kaufman-backed Yatra Online, all aiming to gather ₹4,673 crore from investors,'' added Lunawat.

Among the ongoing issues, Samhi Hotels IPO and Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO close on September 18, while Yatra Online IPO closes on September 20 from the mainboard segment. From the SME segment, Cellecor Gadgets IPO, Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics IPO, and Kody Technolab IPO closes on September 20.

Let's take a look at some of the companies that are opening for subscription this week, along with few that are getting listed on the bourses.

Signature Global IPO: The mainboard issue opens on September 20 and closes on September 22. Signature Global IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹603 crore and an offer of sale (OFS) of shares worth ₹127 crore by its shareholder International Finance Corporation, a World Bank Group member. At the upper end of the price band, Signature Global IPO issue size stands at ₹730 crore.Sai Silks Kalamandir IPO:

The public issue of the ethnic apparel retailer opens on September 20 and closes on September 22. The IPO comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth ₹600 crore by the company and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2,70,72,000 equity shares by promoter group. At the upper end of the price band, the total issue size comes in at ₹1,200 crore.Vaibhav Jewellers IPO:

The mainboard IPO of Andhra Pradesh-based Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers will be opening for subscription on Friday, September 22. The public issue comprises of fresh issuance of equity shares worth up to ₹210 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 2.8 million equity shares. Vaibhav Jewellers IPO is a book-built issue. The issue will close on Tuesday, September 26.Madhusudan Masala IPO:

The SME IPO of the homegrown spice manufacturer opens for subscription on September 21. Madhusudan Masala IPO is a book built issue of ₹23.80 crore. The IPO issue comprises the sale of 34 lakh fresh equity shares, each with a face value of Rs. 10, aggregating to Rs. 23.80 crore. The issue will close on Thursday, September 21.Techknowgreen Solutions IPO:

The SME IPO opens on September 18, 2023. The company aims to raise ₹16.72 crore through the public issue. It is a fixed price issue at ₹86 per equity share, at a face value of ₹10 per share. Techknowgreen Solutions IPO comprises a fresh issue of 19.44 lakh shares, aggregating up to Rs16.72 crore. The issue closes on September 21.Master Components IPO:

The SME IPO opens for subscription on September 18, 2023 and closes on September 21, 2023. Master Components IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹15.46 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 7.01 lakh shares aggregating to ₹9.81 crore and offer for sale of 4.03 lakh shares aggregating to ₹5.64 crore. Hi-Green Carbon IPO

The SME IPO opens for subscription on September 21, 2023 and closes on September 25, 2023. Hi-Green Carbon IPO is a book built issue of ₹52.80 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 59.9 lakh shares aggregating to ₹44.93 crore and offer for sale of 10.5 lakh shares aggregating to ₹7.88 crore.Mangalam Alloys IPO

The SME IPO opens for subscription on September 21, 2023 and closes on September 25, 2023. Mangalam Alloys IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹54.91 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 61.26 lakh shares aggregating to ₹49.01 crore and offer for sale of 7.38 lakh shares aggregating to ₹5.90 crore.Marco Cables & Conductors IPO

The SME IPO opens for subscription on September 21, 2023 and closes on September 25, 2023. Marco Cables & Conductors IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹18.73 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 26.01 lakh shares aggregating to ₹9.36 crore and offer for sale of 26.01 lakh shares aggregating to ₹9.36 crore.Organic Recycling Systems IPO

The SME IPO opens for subscription on September 21, 2023 and closes on September 26, 2023. Organic Recycling Systems IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹50.00 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 25 lakh shares.

New Listings: Jupiter Life Line Hospitals: Shares of the mainboard IPO will get listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on September 18. EMS Ltd: Shares of the mainboard IPO will get listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on September 21.

Meson Valves: Shares of the SME IPO will get listed on BSE SME on September 21. The refunds will be initiated on September 18 and shares will be credited to demat accounts on September 20.

Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries IPO: Shares of the SME IPO will get listed on NSE SME on September 18.

Unihealth Consultancy IPO: Shares of the SME IPO will get listed on NSE SME on September 21. The refunds will be initiated on September 18 and shares will be credited to demat accounts on September 20.