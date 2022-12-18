IPOs to watch out next week

Updated: 18 Dec 2022, 07:28 PM IST

IPOs worth ₹1975 crore are up for bidding next week. Investors will be keenly waiting for the opening of KFintech and Elin Electronics IPOs. Apart from them, Sula Vineyards, Landmark cars, and ABANS will announce share allotment next week

1/9Ahead of the new year 2023, the Indian share market will see IPO issues worth ₹ 1975 crore next week.

2/9KFintech’s public issue worth ₹ 1500 crore will open on December 19. It will remain open for bidding till 21 December 2022. The company’s IPO price band stands between ₹ 347 and ₹ 366.

3/9Elin Electronics IPO: The company expects to raise around ₹ 475 crore with its IPO. It will open for public bidding on 20 December 2022 and close on 22 December.

4/9Landmark cars: After concluding its bidding process on 15 December, Landmark cars will announce its IPO share allotment on December 20(tentative).

5/9Landmark Cars: After the finalisation of share allotment, the company shares are expected to get listed on the bourses on December 23.

6/9The initial public offering of Abaans Holding Limited ended on December 15. It is going to announce its IPO allotment on December 20.

7/9The company is expected to get listed on the stock market on December 23.

8/9 India’s largest wine producer, Sula Vineyards, is expected to announce its IPO share allotment on December 19.