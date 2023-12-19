IPOs today: 6 mainboard IPOs worth over ₹3,100 crore open for subscription on December 19; check details
The Indian stock market has been experiencing a bullish upswing, with both the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, touching record highs and the broader markets mirroring this positive trend. This has also contributed to heightened optimism within the IPO market.
The primary markets are currently abuzz with a number of companies making their debut on Dalal Street through initial public offerings (IPOs), against the backdrop of robust investor sentiment.
