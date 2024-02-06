 IPOs on February 7: 4 mainboard issues available for subscription, 1 SME to get listed | Mint
IPOs on February 7: 4 mainboard issues available for subscription, 1 SME to get listed

 Nikita Prasad

The new IPOs which will open for subscription tomorrow are Rashi Peripherals IPO, Jana Small Finance Bank IPO, and Capital Small Finance Bank Limited IPO

4 mainboard issues are available for subscription now. Photo: iStockPremium
Three mainboard initial public offerings (IPO) will open for subscription on Wednesday, February 7 and one ongoing issue will close tomorrow. Among listings, shares of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) Gabriel Pet Straps will debut on BSE SME. 

In the ongoing issue, Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO will close for bidding tomorrow. The public issue was subscribed 6.17 times on the second day of issue. The retail portion was subscribed 13.57 times today - the highest among all groups of investors. Check subscription status here

Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO, which is worth 920 crore, consists of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to 600 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) aggregating up to 320 crore. The price band has been fixed in the range of 147 to 155 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each. Additionally, Italian Edibles SME IPO will also close for subscription on February 7.

The new IPOs which will open for subscription tomorrow are as follows:

Rashi Peripherals IPO

Rashi Peripherals IPO opens for subscription on Wednesday, February 7, and closes on Friday, February 9. The public issue, which is worth 600 crore, is completely a fresh issue of 1.93 crore equity share; there is no OFS component. Rashi IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 295 to 311 per equity share of face value of 5.

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO will open open for subscription on February 7 and closes on Friday, February 9. The small finance bank aims to raise 570 crore from its initial offer out of which 462 crore is aimed at issuance of fresh shares. The remaining 108 crore is reserved for the OFS route. 

A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the public issue will comprise 36 company shares. The bank has fixed price band of the public issue at 393 to 414 per equity share. The issue has garnered 167 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of its IPO subscription on February 6.

Capital Small Finance Bank Limited IPO

Capital Small Finance Bank initial public offering (IPO) will open open for subscription on Wednesday, February 7 and closes on Friday, February 9. The issue is a combination of a fresh issue of 96 lakh shares aggregating to 450.00 crore and an offer for sale of 16 crore shares aggregating to 73.07 crore. 

The minimum lot size for an application is 32 shares and in multiples thereof. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is 14,976. The small finance bank has fixed price band of the public issue at 445- 468 per share. The issue has garnered 157 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of its IPO subscription on February 6.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Published: 06 Feb 2024, 11:21 PM IST
