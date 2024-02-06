IPOs on February 7: 4 mainboard issues available for subscription, 1 SME to get listed
The new IPOs which will open for subscription tomorrow are Rashi Peripherals IPO, Jana Small Finance Bank IPO, and Capital Small Finance Bank Limited IPO
Three mainboard initial public offerings (IPO) will open for subscription on Wednesday, February 7 and one ongoing issue will close tomorrow. Among listings, shares of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) Gabriel Pet Straps will debut on BSE SME.
