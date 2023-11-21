Ireda IPO a hit with punters
Overall, the IPO was subscribed 1.96 times, with bids received for a total of 921 million shares against the 471 million shares on offer
MUMBAI : The initial public offering (IPO) of state-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (Ireda) opened on Tuesday and attracted investors across categories, reflecting the rising prospects for renewable energy financing in the Indian market.
