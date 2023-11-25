IREDA IPO allotment finalised: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status
IREDA IPO allotment date: The initial public offering (IPO) of state-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) concluded on November 23 and the share allotment has been finalised today (Saturday, November 25). The investors who applied for the issue can check the IREDA IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Limited.
