IREDA IPO allotment finalised: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status

IREDA IPO allotment date: The initial public offering (IPO) of state-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) concluded on November 23 and the share allotment has been finalised today (Saturday, November 25). The investors who applied for the issue can check the IREDA IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Limited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Thursday, November 30, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Friday, December 1.

IREDA IPO listing date has been fixed for Monday, December 4 on stock exchanges BSE, NSE. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of IREDA IPO: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to check allotment status of IREDA IPO on Link Intime India Pvt Ltd: 1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

2] Select IREDA IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your IREDA IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

How to check allotment status of IREDA IPO on BSE? 1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select IREDA IPO;

3] Enter IREDA IPO application number; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Your IREDA IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

IREDA IPO GMP Today Market observers said that IREDA IPO has received strong response from investors and this could be the possible reason for rise in grey market sentiments in regard to the book build issue.

IREDA IPO GMP or grey market premium is ₹10 per share. This indicates IREDA IPO share price were trading at a premium of ₹10 on Saturday, according to investorgain.com. 'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of IREDA IPO is ₹42 apiece, which is 31.25 per cent higher than the IPO price of ₹32.

IREDA IPO subscription status After three days of bidding from November 21 to November 23, 2023, IREDA IPO subscription status suggests that the public issue got subscribed 38.80 times whereas its retail portion got subscribed 7.73 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) led from the front as the QIB portion got subscribed 104.57 times, and non-institutional investors or NII portion was subscribed 24.16 times. The portion reserved for employees portion was subscribed 9.80 times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.