IREDA IPO: Issue gets fully subscribed within hours of opening, retail portion fully booked
IREDA IPO opens today and will close on Thursday, November 23. IREDA IPO's grey market premium is +6, indicating a higher listing price of ₹38 per share.
IREDA IPO subscription status: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency IPO has been subscribed 1.24 times on day 1, so far. IREDA IPO has opened for subscription today (Tuesday, November 21), and will close on Thursday, November 23. IREDA IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹30 to ₹32 per equity share of face value of ₹10. IREDA IPO lot size is 460 equity shares and in multiples of 460 equity shares thereafter.
