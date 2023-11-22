IREDA IPO day 2: Issue subscribed over 4 times; NIIs, retail investors lead bidding process
IREDA IPO has been subscribed 4.56 times on day 2, with non-institutional investors leading the way and retail investors following.
IREDA IPO subscription status: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency IPO has been subscribed 4.56 times on day 2. IREDA IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, November 21, and will close on Thursday, November 23. IREDA IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹30 to ₹32 per equity share of face value of ₹10. IREDA IPO lot size is 460 equity shares and in multiples of 460 equity shares thereafter.
