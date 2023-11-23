IREDA IPO day 3: Issue subscribed 38.80 times, retail portion booked 7.73x
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency IPO has been subscribed 38.80 times on day 3. IREDA IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹30 to ₹32 per equity share.
IREDA IPO subscription status: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency IPO has been subscribed 38.80 times on day 3. IREDA IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, November 21, and will close today (Thursday, November 23). IREDA IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹30 to ₹32 per equity share of face value of ₹10. IREDA IPO lot size is 460 equity shares and in multiples of 460 equity shares thereafter.
