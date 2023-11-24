IREDA IPO: GMP jumps on strong subscription status. How to check allotment status as focus shifts on listing date
IREDA IPO GMP today: Shares of the state-owned company are available at a premium of ₹11 in grey market today, say market observers
IERDA IPO: The three days subscription for the initial public offering (IPO) of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd closed on Thursday and now applicants are eagerly waiting for IREDA allotment date, which is expected any time today. As per IREDA IPO subscription status, the public issue got subscribed 38.80 times whereas its retail portion got subscribed 7.73 times. As per the T+3 schedule, IREDA IPO allotment date is most likely today as Monday will be stock market holiday for Gurunanak Jayanti.
