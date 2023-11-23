IREDA IPO: GMP jumps on strong subscription status. Should you apply?
IREDA IPO GMP today: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹10 in grey market today, say market observers
IREDA IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd opened for subscription on Tuesday. Three day subscription of the public issue will end on 23rd November 2023, which means investors have just one day in hand to apply for this public offer. As per the IREDA IPO subscription status, the public issue has been subscribed 4.56 times after two days of bidding.
