IREDA IPO: GMP, price, lot size, other details of upcoming IPO. Check experts' recommendations
IREDA IPO GMP today is ₹9, which is ₹2 higher from its yesterday's GMP of ₹7, say market observers
IREDA IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) is opening on 21st November 2023 i.e. on Tuesday next week. The public issue worth ₹2,150.21 crore will remain open for subscription till 23rd November 2023. Hence, IREDA IPO's date of subscription has been fixed from Tuesday to Thursday next week. The PSU has fixed IREDA IPO price band at ₹30 to ₹32 per equity share and the book build issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.
