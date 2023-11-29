IREDA IPO listing date today. GMP, experts predict up to 30% premium
IREDA IPO GMP today: Grey market is signaling that IREDA share price may open at around ₹44 per share levels, say stock market observers
IREDA IPO: Listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) Limited has been fixed on 29th November 2023 i.e. today. As per the information available on BSE website, '...effective from Wednesday, November 29, 2023, the equity shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities." The BSE notice went on to add that IREDA share price will list on BSE and NSE in special pre-open session during Wednesday deals.
