IREDA IPO opens on November 21, price band set at ₹30-32 per share
IREDA IPO price band set at ₹30 to ₹32 per equity share, with subscription opening on November 21 and closing on November 23. Floor price for IREDA IPO is 3 times the face value of equity shares, while the cap price is 3.20 times the face value.
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency IPO: IREDA IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹30 to ₹32 per equity share of face value of ₹10. IREDA IPO opens for subscription on Tuesday, November 21, and closes on Thursday, November 23. The allocation to anchor investors for Indian Renewable Energy IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, November 20.
