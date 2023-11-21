IREDA IPO opens today. GMP, price, date, review, other details. Apply or not?
IREDA IPO GMP today: Shares of the state-owned company are available at a premium of ₹7 in grey market today
IREDA IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) has hit Indian primary market today and it will remain open till 23rd November 2023 i.e. Thursday this week. The PSU has fixed IREDA IPO price band at ₹30 to ₹32 per equity share and the book build issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. The state-owned company aims to raise ₹2,150.21 crore from its initial public offer.
