IREDA IPO: PSU raises ₹643 crore from anchor investors ahead of the issue opening
IREDA IPO price band has been fixed at ₹30 to ₹32 per share. The company plans to raise ₹2,150.21 crore from the public issue.
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) on November 20 raised a total of ₹643.26 crore from anchor investors including Goldman Sachs, ahead of the launch of its initial public offering (IPO). IREDA IPO opens for subscription on Tuesday, November 21, and will close on Thursday, November 23.
