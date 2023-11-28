IREDA IPO: Share allotment declared. What GMP signals ahead of listing date
IREDA IPO GMP today: Shares of the state-owned company are available at a premium of ₹11 in grey market today, say market observers
IREDA IPO: Allotment status of the initial public offering (IPO) of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) is now available. Those who have applied for the public issue of this state-owned company can check IREDA IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the official website of Link Intime Private Limited — official registrar of IREDA IPO. However, after declaration of IREDA IPO allotment, focus has now shifted towards IREDA IPO listing date, which is most likely on 29th November 2023 i.e. on Wednesday this week.
