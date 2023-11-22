IREDA IPO subscribed 2.29 times on day two: From GMP to brokerage views, here's all you need to know
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) IPO continued to receive a robust response from investors. The issue was subscribed 2.19 times at 10:09 am on the second day of bidding, November 22, 2023.
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) IPO continued to receive a robust response from investors. The issue was subscribed 2.19 times at 10:09 am on the second day of bidding, November 22, 2023. It has received bids for 103 crore shares against 47.09 crore shares on offer.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started