IREDA IPO: What GMP, subscription status signal? Allotment date, how to check status
IREDA IPO GMP today: Shares of the state-owned company are available at a premium of ₹13 in grey market today
IREDA IPO: Subscription for initial public offering (IPO) of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) closed on Thursday. As per IREDA IPO subscription status, the public issue got subscribed subscribed 38.80 times whereas its retail portion got subscribed 7.73 times. In the wake of T+3 schedule, most likely IREDA IPO allotment date is 28th November 2023 in case share allotment is not announced today. Likewise, IREDA IPO listing date is most likely on 29th November 2023 i.e. on Wednesday next week.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started