IREDA IPO: Subscription for initial public offering (IPO) of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) closed on Thursday. As per IREDA IPO subscription status, the public issue got subscribed subscribed 38.80 times whereas its retail portion got subscribed 7.73 times. In the wake of T+3 schedule, most likely IREDA IPO allotment date is 28th November 2023 in case share allotment is not announced today. Likewise, IREDA IPO listing date is most likely on 29th November 2023 i.e. on Wednesday next week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, after strong IREDA IPO subscription status, grey market has gone further bullish on the public offer. According to market observers, shares of IREDA Ltd are available at a premium of ₹13 in grey market today.

IREDA IPO GMP today Market observers said that IREDA IPO has received strong response from investors and this could be the possible reason for rise in grey market sentiments in regard to the book build issue. They said that IREDA IPO GMP has risen from ₹7 to ₹13 in lst one week, which speaks volume about the buzz in regard to IREDA IPO in primary market. They said that grey market has gone bullish despite choppy sentiments on Dalal Street in the week gone by. They predicted further upside in IREDA IPO if there is trend rversal on Dalal Street when Indian stock market opens on Tuesday after stock market holiday falling on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, stock market experts maintained that GMP is not an ideal indicator about the success of failure of an IPO. They advised bidders and market investors to follow the basics and rely on the balance sheet of the company. They went on to add that grey market is non regulated and completely speculative as it has no connect with the financials of the company.

IREDA IPO subscription status After three days of bidding from 21st November to 23rd November 2023, IREDA IPO subscription status suggests that the public issue got subscribed 38.80 times whereas its retail portion got subscribed 7.73 times. QIBs led from the front as QIB portion got subscribed 104.57 times, Non-Institutional Investors or NII portion subscribed 24.16 times, whereas employee portion was subscribed 9.80 times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IREDA IPO allotment status Once share allocation is announced, bidders will be able to check IREDA IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of its official registrar — Link Intime Private Limited. For more convenience, investors can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime portal — linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html and check IREDA IPO allotment status.

IREDA IPO allotment status BSE 1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select IREDA IPO; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3] Enter IREDA IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your IREDA IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

IREDA IPO allotment status Linkintime 1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2] Select IREDA IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Your IREDA IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.