IREDA share price makes stellar debut, stock lists at 56.25% premium at ₹50 on NSE
IREDA share price listed at a premium of 56.25% on NSE and BSE, at ₹50 per share, higher than the issue price of ₹32. IREDA IPO was subscribed 38.80 times, with the retail investor portion subscribed 7.73 times and the NII portion subscribed 24.16 times.
IREDA listing date: IREDA share price made a stellar debut on the bourses today. On NSE and BSE, IREDA share price today was listed at ₹50 per share, 56.25% higher than the issue price of ₹32.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started