Multibagger IPOs in 2023: As we are just a fortnight away from the new year 2024, it is very important to scrutinize your portfolio and the kind of return you have got from various asset investment. For an equity investor, year 2023 could be a remarkable year as al its indices are at record high and they have been touching new highs on a regular basis. Either it was secondary market or the primary market, a smart investor had ample oportunity to make money.

Looking at the primary market, a total of 105 initial public offerings (IPOs) listed on BSE out of which 48 IPOs were main board IPOs. Out of these 105 IPOs, 90 IPOs are in green zone with respect to its issue prices. A micro scrutiny of the IPO performance in 2023 suggests that only 22 public issues listed at discounted price. Sp, seven public offers listed on BSE in the year 2023, listed at discounted price against their issue price but they recovered from the losses and came above their price band post-listing. So, from listing gain perspective, Indian IPOs had 79 per cent success rate in 2023.

Among mainboard IPOs listed on BSE and NSE in 2023, only three out of 48 listed public issues are currently trading below their respective issue prices. Those three mainboard IPOs are Yatra Online, IRM Energy and Radiant Cash Management Services.

Multibagger IPOs in 2023

Here we list out top 5 mainboard IPOs that turned out a multibagger IPO for its allottees who remained invested in it till date:

1] IREDA: Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Dev Agency Ltd are currently available at ₹108.30 on NSE. The public issue of this state-owned PSU was launched at ₹30-32 per equity share and the public issue listed on BSE and NSE at ₹50 apiece levels. So, IREDA shares delivered over 56 per cent listing gain to its allottees. However, if an allottee had remained invested till date, the absolute value of one's investment would have surged 3.40 times. This means, an allottee would have earned 240 per cent if it had remained invested in IREDA shares till date.

2] Tata Technologies: Shares of this recently listed Tata group company ended on Friday at ₹1,243.30 apiece levels on NSE. The public issue of Tata Technologies was launched in November 2023 at a price band of ₹475 to ₹500 per shares. Tata Technologies share price opened on BSE and NSE at ₹1.199.95 and ₹1,200 per respectively. So, Tata Technologies IPO gave a whopping 140 per cent listing gain to its lucky allottees. However, if an allottee had remained invested in this stock, one's net income post-listing would have turned to around 149 per cent.

3] Signatureglobal India: Shares of Signatureglobal India Limited ended on Friday at ₹795.20 apiece on NSE. Public issue of this realty company was launched in September 2023 at a price band of ₹366 to ₹385 per share. Signatureglobal share price opened on BSE at ₹445 per equity share and on NSE at ₹444 per share, delivering around 15.50 per cent listing gain to the allottees. However, Signatureglobal India shares posted huge gains post-listing and went on to touch record high of ₹816.60 per share levels in post-listing rally. But, the realty stock retraced after profit booking trigger and it is now available at a price of ₹795.20 apiece levels, which is still 106 per cent higher from its upper price band of ₹385 per equity share.

4] EMS: Shares of EMS Limted ended on Friday at ₹439 per equity share on NSE. EMs IPO was launched in September 2023 at a price band of ₹200 to ₹211 per equity share. EMS share price opened on BSE and NSE at ₹281.55 and ₹282.05 apiece respectively, delivering to the tune of 33.50 per cent listing gain to its allottees. However, if an allottee had remained invested in the scrip till date, its gain would have surged to near 110 per cent.

5] Cyient DLM: Shares of Cyient DLM Limited ended on Friday at ₹653.55 per equity share on NSE. Cyient DLM IPO was launched in June 2023 at a price band of ₹250 to ₹265 per equity share. Cyient DLM share price opened on BSE and NSE at ₹401 and ₹403 respectively, delivering around 51.50 per cent. However, if an allottee had remained invested in this scrip despite whopping listing premium, one's return on its money would have more than doubled to near 145 per cent in post-listing period.

Apart from above mentioned mainboard IPOs, public issue of Utkasrsh Small Finance Bank, Vishnu Prakash R Punglia, Netweb Technologies, Senco Gold are other four multibagger IPOs that Indian primary market has produced in 2023. JSW Infrastructure IPO also delivered stellar return to its allottees by delivering around 95 per cent return to its allottees.

