IRFC, Indigo Paints IPOs to open this week. Key things to know

Nirali Shah, Senior Research Analyst, Samco Securities, said: "IRFC and Indigo Paints got the IPO ball rolling on Indian bourses for 2021. It is expected that a plethora of IPOs will hit the market which may add to the euphoria for more IPOs to follow and this may eventually stop the tap of the present abundant liquidity. It is quite obvious that the rate at which developed economies are pursuing quantitative easing is quite substantial when compared to the rate at which IPOs are hitting markets. So the liquidity is here to stay in our system for some more time but the beginning is well underway wherein the financial markets’ liquidity is being channelized in the real economy by IPOs and FPOs. Investors are advised to subscribe to these IPOs in the current environment of liquidity gush and encash profits as and when the opportunity strikes."

