IRFC IPO closes today. Key things to know before you subscribe

The ₹4,600 crore IPO of Indian Railway Finance Corporation ( IRFC ), which closes today, subscribed 1.27 times as of 10:30 am, supported by strong retail demand. Post IPO, the shareholding of government in IRFC, the dedicated market borrowing arm of the Indian Railways, will come down to 86.4%, from 100% earlier.

Many brokerages have recommended subscribe to the IRFC issue, citing attractive valuation. "At the upper price band of Rs.26, IRFC is available at a P/E of 9x and Price/Book Value of 1.1x on an annualized basis, which appears attractive. Considering the extensive expansion plans of the Indian Railways, monopoly in the business, a low risk business model and stable RoE, we assign a Subscribe rating for the issue," Geojit said in a note.

IRFC is offering up to 178.2 crore shares at a price band of ₹25 to ₹26, which comprises fresh issue of up to 118.8 crore shares and an offer for sale of up to 59.4 crore equity shares by the government of India. The lot size is 575. The application money per lot is ₹14,950 at ₹26 per share.

The IPO proceeds from the fresh issue will be use to boost IRFC's capital base and general corporate purposes.

IRFC share allotment is likely to be finalised on 25th January while listing could happen on 29th January, according to brokerages.

DAM Capital Advisors, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), ICICI Securities and SBI Capital Markets are Lead Book Running Managers of the issue.

For the year ended March 2020, IRFC had posted a net profit of ₹3,192 crore. Its assets under management was at ₹2.78 lakh crore as of September 30, 2020.

Ahead of the IPO, IRFC had raised ₹1398.63 crores from 31 anchor investors.

According to brokerages, the risk factors for IRFC include its dependence on Railways for its revenues and change in capex plans or policies like Railways having ability to raise its own funds.

The IPO of Sequoia Capital-backed Indigo Paints opened today and the company has mopped up ₹348 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share-sale. Meanwhile, mortgage financier Home First Finance Company (HFFC) has fixed a price band of ₹517-518 a share for its initial share-sale, which will open for public subscription on January 21.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via