IRFC IPO closes today. Key things to know before you subscribe

Many brokerages have recommended subscribe to the IRFC issue, citing attractive valuation. "At the upper price band of Rs.26, IRFC is available at a P/E of 9x and Price/Book Value of 1.1x on an annualized basis, which appears attractive. Considering the extensive expansion plans of the Indian Railways, monopoly in the business, a low risk business model and stable RoE, we assign a Subscribe rating for the issue," Geojit said in a note.

