IRFC IPO subscribed 1.22 times on day 2

Mumbai: The public offer of Indian Railway Finance Corporation ( IRFC ) was subscribed 1.22 times on Tuesday, the second day of the share sale.

The IPO received bids for 152.6 crore equity shares against the offer size of over 124.75 crore equity shares (excluding anchor book portion), the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

The portion set aside for retail investors witnessed subscription of 2.33 times and that of employees 27.41 times, while that reserved portion of non-institutional investors was subscribed 24%.

While 35% of the issue is reserved for retail investors, the quota for qualified institutional bidders is fixed at 50%, and 15% for non-individual investors.

"At the upper price band of ₹26, IRFC is available at a P/E of 9x and P/B of 1.1x on an annualised basis, which appears attractive. Considering the extensive expansion plans of the Indian Railways, monopoly in the business, a low risk business model and stable return on equity (RoE), we assign a subscribe rating for the issue," Geojit Financial Services said in an IPO note.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue up to 118 crore shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 59.4 crore shares. Shares are being sold in the price band of ₹25-26 apiece. IRFC has already raised ₹1,398.63 crore from 31 anchor investors. The issue will close for subscription on Wednesday.

SMC Institutional Equities said IRFC has a low risk business model with a decent ROE of more than 12% makes it an attractive bet for long term investors.

"At the upper band of the price the issue is offered at 1x its book value.While the listing gain for the issue may not be as strong as as what we have seen in the last few issuances recently, looking at the financials of the company we feel there is enough left for the investors on the table," it added.

The company will utilise fresh issue proceeds for augmenting equity capital base to meet future capital requirements arising out of growth in business; and general corporate purposes.

