IRFC IPO subscribed 65% on Day-1

MUMBAI : ₹4,500 crore maiden public issue of state-owned Indian Railway Finance Corporation’s (IRFC), the subsidiary of Indian Railways was subscribed 65% on the first day of bidding.

The offer has received bids for 80.89 crore equity shares against an IPO size of over 124.75 crore equity shares, the bidding data available on the exchanges showed.

The retail portion of the issue has been subscribed 1.25 times, while the employee quota has already been lapped up by more than 13 times. The high-networth individual saw 9% of subscription on the first day.

"IRFC is a proxy play on the strong capex growth in Railways which has witnessed a considerable pickup post FY15 as the government accelerated the overall infrastructure spending including Railways.

Stable cost-plus business model makes IRFC a low risk, low return company and comparing IRFC with other PSU NBFCs having exposure to infrastructure sectors, we observe that IRFC has a marginally lower ROE which is compensated by higher growth; although valuations appear to be higher than peers. We believe IRFC is fairly priced at ₹26 and has limited scope for any meaningful upside. We rate the issue as ‘Neutral'"said Nirmal Bang in a note.

Last week, the company responsible for financing the Indian Railways had allotted shares worth ₹1,390 crore to anchor investors, which included HDFC, Nippon Life, Invesco, Monetary Authority of Singapore and Kuwait Investment Authority.

The price band for the issue, which closes on Wednesday, has been fixed at ₹25-26 per share.

The book running lead managers to the issue are DAM Capital Advisors, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), ICICI Securities, and SBI Capital Markets.

Hem Securities in a note said "Although valuations are looking reasonable & we like the low risk & cost plus business model of company along with strong asset liability management but looking in terms of growth we find limited expansion both on margin front as well ROE front without any diversification & on zero risk portfolio basis. Therefore looking after strong business profile of company with limited growth aspect we give “Subscribe" rating for long term . However in short term also, we are not expecting any major negative movement in stock prices after listing".

