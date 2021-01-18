IRFC IPO subscribed 65% on Day-1

Hem Securities in a note said "Although valuations are looking reasonable & we like the low risk & cost plus business model of company along with strong asset liability management but looking in terms of growth we find limited expansion both on margin front as well ROE front without any diversification & on zero risk portfolio basis. Therefore looking after strong business profile of company with limited growth aspect we give “Subscribe" rating for long term . However in short term also, we are not expecting any major negative movement in stock prices after listing".