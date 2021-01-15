IRFC raises nearly 1,400 cr from anchor investors ahead of its IPO

New Delhi: Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited , the dedicated market borrowing arm of the Indian Railways, on Friday said it has raised ₹1398.63 crore from 31 anchor investors ahead of its public issue. These anchor investors have been allocated 534,563,007 equity shares at an upper price band of ₹26 per equity share, which includes a premium of ₹16 per equity share.

The initial public offering (IPO) of IRFC, worth about ₹4,600 crore, will hit the market on 18 January.

The anchor investors include:

HDFC Trustee Company Ltd – HDFC Equity Fund - 19.32%, HDFC Trustee Co. Ltd. A/C HDFC Housing Opportunities Fund – 1140D November 2017 (I) – 3.86%, HDFC Trustee Co. Ltd. A/C HDFC Dividend Yield Fund – 2.58%, Nippon Life India Trustee Ltd. - A/C Nippon India Tax Saver (ELSS) Fund – 8.99%, Nippon Life India Trustee Ltd – A/C. Nippon India Small Cap Fund - 5.76%, Nippon Life India Trustee Ltd – A/C Nippon India Value Fund – 2.52%, Nippon Life India Banking Fund – 2.30%, Nippon Life India Trustee Ltd – A/C Nippon India Vision Fund – 2.01%, Government of Singapore – 16.93%, ITPL – Invesco India Contra Fund Reg – RCF – 4.43%, ITPL – Invesco India Growth Fund REGMFRGF – 3.80%, ITPL – Invesco India Tax Plan Reg – RTP – 1.04%, ITPL – Invesco India Dynamic Equity Fund – 1.01%, ITPL – Invesco India Mid Cap Fund REG – RMC – 0.93%, ITPL – Invesco India Mid N Small Cap Fund REGMF – RMCF – 0.82%, ITPL – Invesco India PSU Equity Fund – 0.62%, ITPL – Invesco India Banking Fund REGMF – RBF – 0.41%, Invesco Trustee Private Ltd – A/C Invesco India Equity & Bond Fund – 0.28%, ITPL – Invesco India Business Leaders Fund RTCPLRBLF – 0.21%, ITPL – Invesco India Infrastructure Fund REGMFARIF – 0.10%, ITPL – Invesco Trustee Pvt Ltd. – A/C Invesco India Equity Savings Fund – 0.02%, Monetary Authority of Singapore – 4.15%, NPS – Trust – A/C SBI Pension Fund Scheme E – TIER I – 3.74%, NPS – Trust – A/C SBI Pension Fund Scheme E – TIER II – 0.14%, BNP Paribas Arbitrage – ODI – 3.24%, Kuwait Investment Authority Fund F238 – 2.88%, Kotak Mahindra (International) Ltd – 2.16%, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) PTE – ODI – 2.16%, Tata AIG General Insurance Co. Ltd. – 2.16%, Rising India Focus Fund Ltd – 0.72%, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Co Ltd. – 0.72%.

The bid/ issue period will close on 20 January, 2021. The price band of the issue has been fixed at ₹25- ₹26 per equity share.

This will be the first IPO by a railway non-banking financial company (NBFC).

In January 2020, IRFC had filed draft papers for its IPO.

The issue is of up to 178.20 crore shares, comprising a fresh issue of up to 118.80 crore shares and offer for sale of up to 59.40 crore shares by the government, according to the draft prospectus.

The company's principal business is to borrow funds from the financial markets to finance acquisition/ creation of assets which are then leased out to the Indian Railways.

Bids can be made for a minimum of 575 equity shares and in multiples of 575 Equity Shares thereafter.

