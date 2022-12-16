IRM Energy files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO1 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2022, 03:53 PM IST
The public issue will be an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1.01 crore equity shares by existing shareholders
The public issue will be an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1.01 crore equity shares by existing shareholders
City gas distribution company IRM Energy Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started