IRM Energy IPO Day 1: Issue subscribed 82% so far; retail portion fully booked
IRM Energy IPO lot size is 29 equity shares and in multiples of 29 equity shares thereafter. The minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹14,645.
IRM Energy IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) city gas distribution company IRM Energy opened for subscription today, October 18. The public offer has received strong response from investors so far.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started