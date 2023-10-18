IRM Energy IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) city gas distribution company IRM Energy opened for subscription today, October 18. The public offer has received strong response from investors so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IRM Energy IPO is an SME IPO and will close on Friday, October 20.

Let us take a look at IRM Energy IPO Subscription Status, GMP today and other details:

IRM Energy IPO Subscription Status IRM Energy IPO has been subscribed 82% so far on Wednesday, the first day of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for 62.35 lakh equity shares as against 76.24 lakh shares on the offer, as per data available on NSE at 1:50 pm.

The public issue was subscribed 1.15 times in the retail category, and 1.22 times in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category so far. The Qualified Institutional Buyers are yet to bid for the issue.

IRM Energy IPO GMP today IRM Energy Limited IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹75 per share. This indicates IRM Energy shares were trading at a premium of ₹75 in the grey market on Wednesday, as per market observers.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of IRM Energy share price was indicated at ₹580 apiece, which is 14.86% higher than the IPO price of ₹505.

IRM Energy IPO Details IRM Energy develops natural gas distribution projects for residential, commercial, industrial and automotive users within the designated geographic areas.

The company's promoters are Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited, Dr. Rajiv Indravadan Modi, and IRM Trust.

The company plans to raise ₹545.40 crore from the initial share sale which is completely a fresh issue of 1.08 crore equity shares of face value of ₹10 each and there is no offer for sale (OFS) component. IRM Energy IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹480 to ₹505 per equity share.

IRM Energy IPO lot size is 29 equity shares and in multiples of 29 equity shares thereafter. The minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹14,645.

The company already raised ₹160.35 crore from anchor investors on October 17, a day ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the following goals: prepayment or repayment of certain outstanding borrowings, general corporate purposes and funding capital expenditure requirements.

IRM Energy IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, October 27 and the company will initiate refunds on the same day, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on Monday, October 30.

IRM Energy IPO shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, October 31. If in case, the company decides to switch to T+3 norm, the dates will get preponed.

The book running lead managers of the IRM Energy IPO are Hdfc Bank Ltd and Bob Capital Markets Ltd, and the registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

IRM Energy IPO Review IRM Energy is a rising company in the CGD sector, serving a wide range of customers, operating in three states with promising growth prospects. The company has seen growth in its revenue and profits, but in FY23, it faced challenges due to higher costs caused by the geopolitical conflict, which put pressure on its profit margins, Choice Broking said.

"At a higher price band, IRM Energy is demanding a TTM P/E multiple of 29.8x (to its TTM earning per share of ₹16.9), which is at a premium to its adjusted peer average. The issue seems to be fully priced considering its subdued profitability and return ratios. Thus, we assign a "Subscribe with Caution" rating for the issue," the brokerage said.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

