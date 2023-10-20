IRM Energy IPO Day 3: Check GMP, subscription status, should you subscribe?
IRM Energy IPO opened on October 18 and the allotment is expected to be finalized on Friday, October 27, 2023. The issue has received decent response from investors so far.
IRM Energy IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) city gas distribution company IRM Energy Ltd closes for subscription today, October 20.
