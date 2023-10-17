IRM Energy IPO: Firm mobilises ₹160 crore from anchor investors ahead of issue
IRM Energy IPO: IRM Energy IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, October 18 and close on Friday, October 20.
IRM Energy IPO: IRM Energy has raised ₹160.35 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. IRM Energy initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on Wednesday, October 18 and close on Friday, October 20. The city gas distributor has fixed the price band in the range of ₹480 to ₹505 per equity share of face value of ₹10.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started