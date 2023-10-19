IRM Energy IPO: Issue fully booked on day 2, check GMP, should you subscribe?
IRM Energy IPO subscribed 4.37 times on day 2. IRM Energy IPO price band set at ₹480-505 per equity share.
IRM Energy IPO subscription status: IRM Energy IPO has been subscribed 4.37 times on day 2. IRM Energy IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, October 18, and will close on Friday, October 20. IRM Energy IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹480 to ₹505 per equity share of face value of ₹10.
