IRM Energy IPO: 10 key risks investors should know before investing
IRM Energy IPO is completely a fresh issue of 1.08 crore equity shares and there is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹480 to ₹505 per equity share.
IRM Energy IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) IRM Energy Ltd, the city gas distribution company, closes for subscription today, October 20. The ₹545.40-crore IRM Energy IPO opened on October 18 and the allotment is expected to be finalized on Friday, October 27, 2023.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started