IRM Energy IPO last day today: GMP, price band, 10 key things to know before subscribing
IRM Energy IPO opened for subscription on October 18 and today is the third and last day of subscription. IRM Energy IPO listing date tentatively is set for October 31.
IRM Energy IPO opened for subscription on October 18 and today is the third and last day for investors to subscribe to it. IRM Energy is an Indian city gas distribution company, with operations in Banaskantha (Gujarat), Fatehgarh Sahib (Punjab), Diu & Gir Somnath (Union Territory of Daman and Diu/Gujarat), and Namakkal & Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started